LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an attempt to boost Louisville’s struggling tourism industry, several hotels in the city are offering significant discounts on room rates during the off season.
Through the start of the pandemic, hotel occupancy rates in Jefferson County dipped below 10%. Typically, those rates should be around 60% to 65% starting November through January. However, it’s not even close this year.
"We are running an average of 30% to 35% occupancy in Louisville and Jefferson County, with an occupancy downtown of about 20%," said Karen Williams, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "Our industry has just been paralyzed by what’s going on with COVID."
As an incentive to book a room, 17 hotels are offering up to 50% off their room rates for Kentucky and southern Indiana residents. Along with the discount, Louisville Tourism is giving away a $25 Visa gift card with each booking. For a list of the participating hotels or to book a room, click here.
"It’s our hope that you will use that at one of our great restaurants in our city or one of our attractions," Williams said. "It helps everybody. Helps our hotels, helps our economy, helps our restaurants, helps keep people employed."
Louisville Tourism organized the deal in response to customers' demand for safe, affordable alternatives to the pre-pandemic family vacations. The deal runs through January, but Williams expects it will be extended.
"What we’re seeing is a trend. People want to be safe; they want to be cautious, but they still want to go out," Williams said. "Maybe just a staycation, just to travel 25 miles. Or they want their immediate family to come to town, but they may not necessarily want them to stay at their house. So we want to offer that option with these affordable deals at our hotels."
Although Williams believes this deal will help give a needed boost, she said it’s not going to be enough. Louisville Tourism has called on the state and federal government for financial support to rescue the hospitality and tourism industry, which Williams said has lost tens of thousands of employees in Jefferson County alone.
Williams testified with her colleagues at the state tourism office to legislators last week, with the hope of expressing the need for funds if they ever come available. In the meantime, she said the community needs to band together.
"Visit our hotels, order takeout, help our restaurants, go to our attractions," Williams said. "We need to support all of this industry for us to have those amenities when we get to the other side of this pandemic."
For a list of attractions in the Louisville area, click here. For a list of restaurants offering outdoor dining and takeout options, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.