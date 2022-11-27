LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's own Hank the Horse is embarking on a journey to New York City.
The horse hit the road on Sunday morning from his family's farm in Paris, Ky. He will be visiting Times Square in New York City to support Salvation Army's National Red Kettle Campaign.
Tammi Regan, the horse's owner, will present a donation to Salvation Army on behalf of their supporters in Kentucky.
Regan said the trip is a five-year dream in the making.
"It's a chance for me to honor the promise I made to my father about Hank becoming a bell ringer," Regan said. "It means a lot on a personal level like that for me, and then to be able to help the Salvation through the power of Hank on a national level, takes everything to the stratosphere for us."
Regan and her horse plan to arrive in Times Square on Tuesday to kick off Giving Tuesday. Along the way, they will make a stop in Doylestown, Penn. for a meet and greet with children.
