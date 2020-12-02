LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harbor House of Louisville opened a second respite house to serve more people with disabilities and their families.
A ribbon-cutting event was held on Wednesday for the Wirtzberger Respite House, located at 1834 Lower Hunters Trace in southwest Jefferson County. Harbor House works to empower adults with disabilities and their families to lead productive and fulfilled lives.
The renovated two-bedroom home is next to the organization's first respite house and features a fire pit and basketball courts. It's a place for participants in the program to stay for a weekend while being supervised by a staff member.
"So this allows him a chance to get out and be independent, spend time with his friends without me," said Karen Fallon, whose son is a Harbor House participant. "At the same time, it gives me a break from caregiving and gives me an opportunity to go out with my husband or do something with my friends that I might want to do."
The first participants will stay at the new respite house this weekend. Steps are being taken to make sure everyone stays safe during the pandemic.
