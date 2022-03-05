LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new intergenerational center is opening in southwest Louisville. 

Harbor House of Louisville, which serves around 300 adults with disabilities, broke ground on a long-awaited $12 million Intergenerational Life Center on Saturday. 

Organizers said the new facility will feature additional programs and resources for children and seniors.

The celebration included a prayer service, and words from city and state leaders. 

"It's going to be a place where everybody's welcome and there's going to be programming for cradle to grave," Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shively, said. "From gardening to pottery, medical services.. it's just a really exciting and great day."

The center will be built off Lower Hunters Trace near Dixie Highway and is expected to open in 2024. 

