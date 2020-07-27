LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When school restarts on Aug. 24, Hardin County high school students will be split into two groups, with each receiving in-person instruction two days per week.
One group will attend classes on Monday and Thursday, the other group on Tuesday and Friday. Each of the schools — Central Hardin, John Hardin and North Hardin — will determine into which group a student will be moved.
On the days on which students are not in school, they will work on projects and homework.
The rules apply only to students whose parents have chosen the face-to-face instruction model, the school said in a news release Monday.
“We understand that this is a change from the model we introduced earlier this month,” Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “However, this will give us the flexibility to offer the instructional opportunities that we feared we might not be able to offer after further study of both learning models.”
Students whose parents have chosen the online academy will receive instruction five days a week.
Parents can still change their minds, but have to inform their school by noon Friday. The district will host a virtual question-and-answer session at noon Tuesday, which will be streamed on YouTube. All three high school principals will participate. The district said that it will address only those questions that have been provided to the district via the form on its website. Questions posted to HCS social media sites will be answered later.
