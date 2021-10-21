LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeless shelters open their doors to help those with nowhere to go, but now a Hardin County shelter needs others to open their doors for them.
Room in the Inn Hardin County relies on churches to open doors to give people a place to sleep when it's cold.
"In Hardin County, we don't have a brick and mortar 24 hours, seven days a week, year-round shelter," said Debbie Skala, president of Room in the Inn Hardin County.
This year, they need more help.
"The worst case scenario is that people are going to be cold and not fed," said Skala.
The shelter opens during the coldest months of the year, from December through February. Last year, the pandemic impacted people's willingness to volunteer and offer space.
Right now, it will only be able to open for half the week, unless more churches cover more evenings.
"We have three churches that are able to provide three nights, so that's good," said Skala. "We just need to make the community aware that we need more."
Earlier this week, the shelter's future for this winter was in jeopardy. A few churches stepped up and the community reached out with other leads. Volunteers hope they can cover all seven nights of the week when the shelter reopens in less than six weeks.
"It's just kind of hard to imagine there isn't any place to go if you don't have money and you don't have resources," said Skala. "Then you just try to huddle in the cold until the sun maybe comes out the next day."
With many people living close to poverty, Skala said over 75% of people in the country live paycheck to paycheck, volunteers want to make sure something is open to help people through hard times.
The churches who have offered to help so far are; College Heights United Methodist, St. James Catholic Church, and Memorial United Methodist Church. They're all located in Elizabethtown.
Any other church, person or organization that is willing to offer space or donations should contact Debbie Skala at (270) 300-5970 or email debmskala@gmail.com.
Donations may be sent to Room in the Inn Hardin County, P.O. Box 102, Elizabethtown, KY, 42702.
