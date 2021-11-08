LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man accused of murdering a woman in Hardin County.
Richard Cook, 42, is charged with murder in a domestic violence incident and tampering with evidence. Police said officers were called to a home in Rineyville around 3:45 a.m. Thursday where a woman had been shot.
Investigators found Cook at a hotel in Elizabethtown a short time later. He told officers he shot the victim while trying to hand her a gun.
Police said he also admitted to throwing that gun out the window of his car while driving west on State Road 31.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.