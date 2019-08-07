ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools students head back to class Thursday, but the district is still short about 20 bus drivers this year.
As a result, some bus routes will be combined, and other routes will be split. That will likely mean longer rides for some students. The district will have staff from the transportation office out driving buses until the positions are filled.
"A lot of parents might think, 'Will my kid not get picked up?' And that's certainly not the case," Hardin County Schools Chief Operating Officer John Stith said. "We'll get all the routes covered. All the kids will get to school safely and get home safely."
Stith said parents shouldn't panic if the bus isn't right on time.
"The first week, we do ask for a little bit of patience," he said. "We give parents a card to let them know roughly what time the bus will be coming, and the first week, that can vary some. Sometimes, we're early. Sometimes, we're a little bit late. But we will be there."
The district helps new bus drivers get the proper licensing and training. A training class is currently underway, and another is scheduled to start soon.
District employees will also get a $500 bonus if they refer a new driver and that driver stays on for a year.
The district is hoping to have most positions filled within the next few months but is prepared to make do in the meantime.
If you're interested in becoming a Hardin County Schools bus driver, click here to apply.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.