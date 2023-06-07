HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- School may be out for the summer, but plans for next year are already in the works.
Schools in Hardin County are hoping to fill more than 80 vacancies before students return in August. To do so, the district set up booths at a career fair, looking for a new way to reach potential employees Wednesday.
"We've never done a job fair like this before, never had one, and I feel like it's really given people an opportunity to come out and have very casual conversations with us," said Carrie Prater, Meadow View Elementary principal.
Prater said she just wrapped up her 25th year in education. She was a teacher and school counselor for several years before her most recent role as principal.
"I'm the daughter of a teacher and have several family members that are in education," she said.
From teachers and bus drivers, to coaches, custodians and more, the booths set up inside New Highland Elementary were filled with flyers and information, hoping to spark interest in a career with Hardin County Schools. The district is looking to fill dozens of certified and classified jobs before entering the next school year.
"Our students deserve the very best, so what do we have to do? We have to look for qualified candidates to fill our roles prior to our 2023-24 school year starting," said Latoya Alston, director of employment for Hardin County Schools.
More than 50 people walked through the doors of the elementary school for Wednesday's career fair. They got to know principals and other staff members outside of a traditional interview.
"It feels so great," said Alston, who helped spearhead the idea for an event like this. "We have worked hard. I can't take all the credit. I have a wonderful team. I had a vision, I talked to our superintendent Ms. Morgan, and she said 'let's go for it' and we made it happen."
Christine Schexneider just moved to Hardin County a few days ago from Texas, where she had been a teacher for nearly a decade. She's now looking to bring that experience to Kentucky.
"So I came out to this job fair just to kind of see what Hardin County was about, because you can learn a lot from their schools and hopefully I can get a job for the fall," said Schexneider.
Hardin County said it's not alone as a school district in its search to fill many vacancies across the board. Outside of the job fair, there's a new program providing seniors with college tuition help in return for filling teaching positions in the district.
"I feel like it's really important for us to be able to find good people who can fill these positions who really want to work with children," said Prater.
Alston said Hardin County Schools plans to host more career fairs in the future, but dates aren't set yet.
For more information about open positions with the district, click here.
