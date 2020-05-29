LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools are asking people to volunteer to help make face masks for students.
School officials have not determined how instruction will occur in the fall, but they may require staff and students to wear masks.
“We don’t know exactly what the guidelines will be but we fully expect that our students and staff might be asked to wear masks. We don’t know that for sure but we have to be ready for it,” Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a news release.
Volunteers can register and request materials through the district’s website.
The district said it will accept masks only if they are made from provided materials because students will wear only the colors designated for their grade level.
Students will receive the masks when they get to school or get on the school bus in the morning.
