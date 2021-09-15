LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 36-year-old Kentucky teacher died from COVID-19 complications in a loss that district officials called "devastating."
Amanda Nutt, a math teacher at Caverna High School in Hart County, died on Sept. 14, according to her obituary.
In a Facebook post, Caverna High School officials said the teacher was one of their "beloved faculty members."
In 2020, Nutt won Hart County Teacher of the Year and the B.H. Weaver Outstanding Educator of the Year Award.
A visitation and funeral will be held in Cave City at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, with the visitation taking place from 10 a.m. until the funeral begins at 6 p.m.
A visitation and funeral will also take place Sunday in Mt. Washington at McFarland-Troutman Proffitt Funeral Home. Her funeral is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, with visitation services beginning at noon.
Her family asks that "masks be worn at all times" during the services.
