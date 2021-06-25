LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A creepy property in Maysville, Kentucky is up for sale.
Schuler Bauer posted this listing for Kentucky's haunted Hayswood Hospital. It was built in 1925 and was later used to treat people who were psychologically traumatized by the Pearl Harbor attack.
Some have said they have seen the lights flicker, tall men in the windows on the third floor and even a woman carrying her newborn down the hall.
The haunted building is listed for $800,000. Click here to see the listing.
