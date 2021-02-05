LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A head-on crash downtown between a Louisville fire truck and an SUV sent one person to the hospital.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday on East Market Street near South Jackson Street.
Louisville Metro Police say the driver of the SUV was headed in the wrong direction of a one-way section of East Market. His SUV hit the fire truck head-on. He suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, according to LMPD.
Firefighters on the truck were able to treat the driver until EMS arrived. A female passenger was not injured, and no firefighters were injured.
Louisville Fire & Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire truck was not on an emergency run when the crash happened.
