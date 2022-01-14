LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors say one out of every 15 people in Jefferson County has COVID-19.
The health department released stats for the week on Friday, showing there were more than 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported this week.
As of Friday, 413 people are hospitalized with the virus in Louisville. Health officials said 77 of those patients are in the ICU, and 42 are on ventilators.
Kentucky broke another record on Friday, reporting the most new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic with 13,492 new cases of COVID-19 and a new record positivity rate of 28.61%. The state also reported 35 deaths related to the virus on Friday.
Omicron is getting worse in the commonwealth. Today’s report is the highest since the pandemic began, with 13,492 newly reported cases, 35 deaths and a record positivity rate of 28.61%. Protect yourself and others - mask up and get your vaccine and booster. pic.twitter.com/pzq6pcXCtk— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 14, 2022
As of Friday, the state's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate map showed all of Kentucky's 120 counties in red, which means the rate is high at more than 25 per 100,000 people are testing positive for the virus.
To date, 975,346 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data, with 12,518 deaths related to the virus.
For a breakdown of the state's current cases, click here. For a breakdown of cases in Jefferson County, click here.
For more information about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including information on testing sites and vaccines, click here.
