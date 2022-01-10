LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials have noticed some different symptoms as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel is seeing different patterns with the latest variant.
"It's been a busy time. I think everybody knows that the cases have been rising and rising pretty rapidly," Yazel said. "We're fortunate that the majority of the cases are pretty mild in nature. You may feel pretty rough for a few days, but most people are having an uncomplicated course."
Yazel said COVID-19 positive patients are complaining of lower back pain, but people are also coming in with a sore throat. Yazel compares it to strep throat.
"What we're seeing is sometimes when we swab — do the nasal swab like we normally do — we get negative results," Yazel said. "When we swab the oropharynx, the throat, like you do with a strep test, you get positives with those."
Yazel encourages people to get vaccinated. He said there are breakthrough cases with the omicron variant, but symptoms appear to be mild.
