LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mass COVID-19 testing site at Churchill Downs opened Monday.
The new site opened as the demand to get tested continues to grow.
On Jan. 7, Kentucky broke its record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day, surpassing 11,000 new cases.
"Testing is important to be able to get to those people and provide them certainty that comes with a test result," said Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage, associate medical director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
The health department said the site would be for anyone who wants to get tested, including those who plan to travel or have mild symptoms. It's an effort to alleviate the crunch health care providers are seeing from people who want a COVID-19 test, and to cut down on long lines.
"Increase in patients, plus the nursing staff shortage, and all those other factors combined to make that a precious resource for people who need it," Hartlage said. "That way if people who don't need that resource, if we can direct them elsewhere that can be a big help."
Mayor Greg Fischer announced the site's opening on Thursday. He said the omicron variant of the virus is creating an "immense" pressure on the hospital system, and "if we don't take adaptive measures, it's going to be worse."
"Our positivity rate in the area is higher than it's ever been," Hartlage said Friday. "This morning we topped 30% positivity for the very first time. That means almost one in three COVID tests that are being done is coming back positive."
The city is partnering with Bluewater Diagnostics to open COVID testing to the public at the racetrack beginning Jan. 10. The six-lane testing clinic will run Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Orange Lot of Churchill Downs.
Bluewater Diagnostics said it is seeing the demand in people searching for a test. The lab is now processing almost double the amount of tests it was before the holidays.
"As holidays hit we kind of expected an increase in testing, which we saw around 1,500-2,000 samples. Then post holidays it just kept going right up," said Alonzo Shepherd with Bluewater Diagnostics. "This past week we hit one day we had 3,800 samples so we are about the same amount of numbers we saw this past holiday season."
Pre-registration will be required to be tested at the Churchill Downs site. You will need a government-issued ID and an insurance card, if you have one. Both rapid and PCR tests will be available. Results should be expected within 48 to 72 hours.
The testing site will maintain a line dedicated to the testing of public safety employees. Fischer said "it will make it easier to keep them safe and on the job."
To sign up for a COVID test, go to my.primary.health/l/churchilldowns.
The city is working to set up a second testing site in west Louisville. An announcement is expected soon.
COVID-19 tests remain in high demand as people head back to work and school, and with that high demand, testing sites are having to adapt.
Louisville Metro's COVID dashboard includes information about additional vaccine and testing sites. To learn more, click here.
Outside of Louisville, the Kentucky COVID dashboard includes information to find testing sites.
The Kentucky site also includes links to find a site to get the COVID vaccine.
Related Stories:
- Louisville health officials: COVID-19 cases spiking, but less severe among vaccinated people
- Kentucky reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day
- Louisville opening drive-thru COVID testing site at Churchill Downs
- COVID-19 tests remain in high demand in Louisville area as people head back to work, school
- Baptist Health Hardin expanding COVID-19 testing hours
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.