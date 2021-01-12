LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials are working to curtail two major COVID-19 outbreaks in state prisons.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections said 716 people at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex tested positive for the coronavirus. That's nearly half the people incarcerated there.
Eighty staff members are also positive.
Andrea Love has two loved ones in custody at the West Liberty prison and said while they're isolated and have masks, staffing shortages have led to delayed meals and fewer guards on the floor.
"It's a big risk," Love said. "It's a health risk and definitely a safety risk for the inmates and the (corrections officers) as well."
The other outbreak is at the Roederer Correctional Complex in La Grange, which has nearly 350 active cases. Corrections officials said they're working with the department of public health and "will continue to take aggressive steps to protect the safety and security of all staff and inmates."
Gov. Andy Beshear commuted the sentences of nearly 2,000 people to reduce the prison population due to the way the virus spreads. Still, state reports show 39 people have died in Kentucky prisons from COVID-19.
