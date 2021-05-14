LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As warmer weather inundates the region, Indiana health officers are encouraging people to protect themselves from tick bites.
Lyme disease is a common tick-borne disease in Indiana, but people can also be at risk for ehrlichiosis, tularemia, Heartland virus and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. According to a news release, residents in southern Indiana are at greater risk for ehrlichiosis.
To reduce the risk of tick bites, health officials recommend people wear long-sleeved shirts tucked into light-colored pants, tucked into socks when in grassy or wooded areas.
They also recommend treating clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin, using EPA-registered insect repellents, along with treat pets for ticks.
After spending time outdoors, it's recommended people check for ticks on clothing, gear, pets and skin.
"Tick checks are an essential part of preventing tick-borne diseases such as Lyme disease," Indiana State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Brown said in a news release. "Quickly finding and removing a tick can help prevent you from becoming sick."
