LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old that took place in the Shawnee neighborhood in July.
According to Andy McClinton, LMPD assistant chief, police have arrested a juvenile -- another 16-year-old -- for the July 22 murder of Michelle Moore. Moore was shot to death on Cecil Street.
McClinton did not identify the suspect, as juvenile cases are sealed, but he said the suspect is one of three teen boys who were shot near the intersection of South 34th Street and Herman Street Monday night in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
"We are seeing a spike in juvenile crime that we have never seen in this community," McClinton said. "And it's heartbreaking. It really is."
McClinton added that, "we have recovered a lot of stolen guns from Louisville gun owners," and urged gun owners to secure their firearms.
He also asked parents to be more involved in the lives of their children, being watchful of their activities at all times.
"We need the help," he said. "We need their help. Because this is unacceptable."
Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
