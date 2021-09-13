LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three teenage boys were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 were shot near 34th and Herman streets around 8:20 p.m.
Police found the teenagers in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. Ruoff said the three were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
