LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second teen girl has died after a night of violence in west Louisville. Three teens were shot on one street in two separate shootings that happened just hours apart.
The first shooting was just before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Cecil Avenue near West Market Street. Police say a 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old boy was hurt.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim on Thursday as Nylah Linear. The 16-year-old died of a gunshot wound.
One neighbor we're not naming told WDRB that the girl was walking away from her home to see family on the street.
"Usually we all be over there. I don't know, by the grace of God, we were all on this side of the street because it probably would've been a massacre."
The second shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. Thursday on the same block of Cecil Avenue. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday afternoon that the 16-year-old girl had died at University Hospital.
Neighbors are concerned. One person, who did not want to be identified, said she was outside when both shootings happened.
"We heard a whole lot of bap, bap, bap, bap, bap! It took everybody on the street (by surprise), because they had been doing fireworks all day, so we had been delayed until the little boy ran by and, you know, he said my name and said 'I'm shot. I'm shot in my back.'"
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference that investigators do not believe the shootings are related but admitted that could change.
No one has been arrested in either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.