LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heine Brothers Coffee announced they have opened it's first drive-thru only location at 7701 Bardstown Road by I-265 in Fern Creek.
This is the first Heine Brothers location in Fern Creek and the 18th store overall.
“We’re thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek,” Mike Mays, Heine Brothers Co-founder and President, said in a news release. “It has been a highly requested neighborhood. It’s great being positioned close to Fern Creek High School and Bates Elementary because it’s going to be a convenient spot for teachers and students to grab their to-go coffee.”
Heine Brothers is a fair trade and organic coffee roaster that first opened in October 1994 in the Highlands. Its headquarters and coffee roastery are located in the Portland neighborhood.
