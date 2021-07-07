LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wish comes true for a Henry County boy battling leukemia.
A treehouse was built for the Smithfield, Kentucky, boy named Branch. He wanted a treehouse of his own after making fun memories in a friend's treehouse.
Make-A-Wish Kentucky made his wish a reality, building and decorating his treehouse on Wednesday. They even stocked it with some snacks and other goodies.
Longtime Wish supporters, Trusted Choice, helped make it all happen.
"It feels wonderful just to be part of something like this for such a worthy young person," Jay Hall said.
Since 1983, more than 18,000 wishes have been granted. The local chapter is always looking for more donations and volunteers to keep granting wishes.
For information on volunteering or to donate, click here.
