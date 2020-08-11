HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Henryville community is speaking out against messages of hate after two men in a public park were spotted wearing shirts with swastikas.
Some Clark State Forest visitors said they were appalled by what they saw near the park's entrance on Saturday.
"Two men were wearing white shirts with red arm bands with swastikas. It looked like a picture straight out of Nazi Germany from the Third Reich during WWII," said Jo-Claire Corcoran, who created the Facebook group "Henryville Against Nazis."
Corcoran said her friends alerted her of the event in the park, where she said others showed up to condemn the men's actions.
"It hurt that we had this here. That somebody in this day and time could hate someone else so much because of their faith, religion, race or color," Corcoran said.
She is rallying the community to take a stand against Nazis this weekend in the same place they gathered at Clark State Forest. She said anyone is welcome to gather peacefully at 4 p.m. Sunday.
"All who want to come to Henryville are welcome to be a part of our community," said Corcoran. "No matter your color, no matter your race, no matter what country you come from, what faith you may be or not be. It doesn't matter."
While she acknowledges freedom of speech, her group is talking back with a different message: "Hate is not welcome here."
"Our community doesn't want this," said Corcoran. "We're not going to stand by and be silent."
