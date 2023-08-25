Kentucky's elk population has exploded, LEX18 reported this week.
Elk have historically lived all across the Bluegrass state but they disappeared around 1850. But in one of the most successful conservation efforts in history, elk returned to Kentucky in 1997.
Thousands of people gathered to watch seven Rocky Mountain elk hit the ground at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg. Now, that herd has more than 10,000 elk.
"Being good stewards of the land, wanting to be a leader in this nation when it comes to our wildlife resources, Kentucky said, 'Hey, this is up to us. If we have the ability to do this, we can right a wrong here by bringing these animals back," Trinity Shepherd, manager of Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, told LEX18.
Officials said the elk herd brings millions of dollars in annual economic impact to the area.
For more information on how you can see the elk, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.