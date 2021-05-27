LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trinity High School student built three wheelchair accessible picnic tables for two parks in Jeffersontown.
Taylor Ludwig collected $650 in donations for the supplies and materials for the tables which are now at Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park and Blackacre Conservancy.
Lowes gave Taylor a discount on the items so he could help people in wheelchairs feel included while out on a picnic.
Ludwig said he built the wheelchair accessible tables with his grandma and grandpa in mind.
"A lot of times we have to put him in a wheelchair to get him certain places because he's not able to walk as far ... so it would be nice if there was a picnic table that he could get up under with the rest of the family," Ludwig said.
Family, friends and other scouts who are sponsored by St. Edward Catholic Church also assisted in building the tables.
