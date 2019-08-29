LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A message was taped to the front door of a Highlands barbershop this week, part of an ongoing dispute between the Derby City Chop Shop and suspected drug users.
The barbers believe drug-users are visiting a neighboring business and may have damaged part of the shop.
"When I decided to open the business, it was like, it's going to be in the Highlands," said Adam Hedgepeth, owner of Derby City Chop Shop. "We wanted that traditional barbershop feel."
Hedgepeth takes a lot of pride in providing an old-fashioned look and feel, but these days, the business is dealing with a modern day problem.
"On the steps right there, in the middle of the afternoon, we've seen a guy with a needle in his arm," Hedgepeth said.
From litter to vandalism, Hedgepeth said the problem continues to get worse, despite calls to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
"We've watched them go inside the building, leave with someone in handcuffs, and then two days later, that guy is back," he said.
On Wednesday, Hedgepeth suspects the drug-users retaliated for the calls to police and turned up the heat.
"I started working and noticed it was hot," he said. "I came outside and see the copper pipes have been cut."
That's when barbers learned someone had cut the line to the shop's AC unit.
"It's obvious it was just an attack," Hedgepeth said. "They just wanted to shut us down. In fact, the piece of copper was still laying here."
Hedgepeth then put a note in the door, closed the business for the day and posted a rant and images on Facebook.
"The sign on the door said, 'meth heads cut our AC line' ... which is what happened," he said.
And in addition to turning customers away, the barbers also lost a day's pay.
"People have busy schedules, they depend on us being here," said Brandon Amos, a manager at Derby City Chop Shop. "We only make money when we are working."
Since his social media post, Hedgepeth said he's heard from several Highlands business owners dealing with the same problem and considering what steps to take.
"Some are thinking about getting out, some are thinking about trying to clean it up," Hedgepeth said. "We want it to stop, honestly. I don't care what is going on."
One of the other business owners said the drug users are going to a nearby abandoned house, not the business.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.