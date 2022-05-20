LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's event that promotes active lifestyles is returning on Memorial Day weekend.
Hike, Bike and Paddle is being held on Memorial Day at the Louisville Community Boathouse. Yoga, zumba and tai chi is planned to start at 8 a.m.
The Hike, Bike and Paddle portion of the event gets going around 9 p.m. The bicycle ride spans for 13 miles, starting at the boathouse and going to Shawnee Park, before returning.
The walking portion takes place at the Waterfront Park as participants can go across the Big Four Bridge.
Paddles can make their way up Beargrass Creek.
"Every year, one of the best things about Hike, Bike and Paddle is that there are people who come here and exercise for the first time in awhile and then get into a regular commitment after that," Fischer said.
The family-friendly event isn't competitive, besides the first 2,000 attendees of the event receiving a free T-shirt.
