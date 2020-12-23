LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the head Wednesday morning.
According to William Mahoney III, chief of the Hillview Police Department, police were sent to Big Wood Way in Hillview around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired at a home at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They also found a woman severely injured from an apparent assault.
Police said they also found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
All three of the individuals were taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.
The conditions of the child and the woman are not known.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
