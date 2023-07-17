LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel at French Lick Resort that suffered extensive hail damage during severe storms is close to reopening its historic atrium.
The West Baden Springs Hotel's well-known atrium was closed indefinitely after hail damage in June. The hotel was still open to guests as crews worked to repair the historic dome. All 12 of the atrium's curved glass panels were damaged during the storm.
French Lick Resort posted on Monday that the atrium will reopen in the coming days while cosmetic repairs continued.
The southern Indiana hotel dates back to 1902 and is a National Historic Landmark. It includes golf courses, an opera house and mineral spas. The hotel has more than 240 guestrooms and 40 balcony rooms that look out at the atrium.
Related Stories:
- IMAGES | Crews scale historic atrium at West Baden Springs Hotel to repair hail damage
- French Lick hotel suffers extensive damage from storms, historic atrium closed indefinitely
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.