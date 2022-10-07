LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge ruled this week that the historic Odd Fellows building in downtown Louisville can't be demolished.
The building — which sits on the corner of 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — was built in the late 1800s. It was given a historical landmark designation in 2019 following a review by the Landmarks Commission that was requested by Metro Council. The Louisville Historic League said "there was overwhelming community support of preserving Liberty Hall with no public opposition," during the review process of the building.
But the building's owner, the Omni Hotel, wants to tear it down. In 2019, hotel officials said in a statement that they could build "an indoor/outdoor entertainment area that better utilizes that valuable downtown space." However, there have been no proposals submitted to the city.
After two years of back and forth, Metro Council voted in 2021 to strip the building's historic landmark designation, which would've allowed the Omni Hotel to move forward with demolition. The Historic League sued to overturn that decision, and a judge sided with the league and reversed Metro Council's resolution. The ruling means can't be torn down, though it can be appealed.
You can read the judge's ruling below:
