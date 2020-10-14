SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ty Winchester, who co-owns a comic shop next to the old Scott Theater, has distinct memories of the times he spent there as a kid.
"I can remember coming to see Toy Story and Space Jam and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Casper, Mortal Kombat," Winchester said. "We came here regularly."
And now, the theater, most recently a music venue, will once again show movies on the big screen. John and Sarah Edrington started the Historic Preservation Society of Scottsburg in order to reopen what's now called Ross Theater. This coming Friday and Saturday, the theater will show Hocus Pocus
The grand reopening comes on the theater's 73rd anniversary. To celebrate, one of the original projectors was rolled in Wednesday.
"We are hoping that the Scott County Visitor's Board is going to give us back the original letters as well off the building so that basically we can make a selfie station," John Edrington said.
The couple hopes to draw in people of all ages by showing older movies at an affordable price.
"I want them to re-live how they felt in the '80s or the '90s when they came here and think, 'Man, that was great," John Edrington said. "And then I want to share that experience with my children. That's what we hope for."
"I hope that they get a break from reality," Sarah Edrington said. "A little time to relax and they come out feeling happy and wanting to come back."
In addition to movies, the Edringtons plan to host music events and weddings. They hope the reopening of the theater will also bring more business to downtown Scottsburg.
Online tickets for the showing of Hocus Pocus have already sold out, but there are still some available at the ticket window.
