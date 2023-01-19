LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Love is in the air at the historic Whitehall estate in Louisville.
The mansion on Lexington Road is offering a micro wedding deal for Valentine's Day. This year, six ceremonies are available in the mansion at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
For $500, an officiant will be provided along with a cake and champagne toast for up to 20 guests. The bride and groom will get a complimentary portrait, and have the option to buy an additional photo package. To find out more, click here.
The Whitehall mansion was built in 1855 along Lexington Road. It is a popular wedding venue and offers guided tours of the home and gardens throughout the year.
