LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Eric Holcomb is laying out a five-part plan for the future of Indiana and getting out of the pandemic.
"The 2021 Next Level Agenda is focused on making sure Indiana remains a state of opportunity for all," Gov. Holcomb said in a recorded video. "To do that, we must manage our way through the world's worst pandemic in over a century."
Holcomb released his 2021 Next Level Agenda aimed at building a stronger Indiana. It focuses on five areas.
The first is to cultivate a strong and diverse economy, which includes passing a balanced budget. Holcomb's 2021 agenda calls for passing the state's ninth straight balanced budget. His goal is to expand Manufacturing Readiness Grants to give companies a way to modernize their operations.
He also wants to maintain and build the state's infrastructure and finish projects already underway. The governor wants greater access to higher internet speeds in all areas of the state. Holcomb is also pledging to continue projects including Interstate 69, the South Shore Line Rail and an effort to plant one million trees across the state.
Third, Holcomb wants to focus on education, training and workforce development. The governor says he wants to improve teacher compensation and make sure schools receive 100 percent of their funding for the second half of the school year. The agenda also calls for improving school data and making it more accessible through a dashboard including expenses and pay relative to districts.
Public health will also be a priority for Holcomb. He says he wants to use lessons learned during the pandemic to reform long-term care services. Holcomb also wants to reduce infant mortality and protections for pregnant workers
And finally, Holcomb pledges to work toward delivering great government service. The agenda calls for changes prompted by the response to COVID including expanding telemedicine and making virtual meetings a more permanent practice.
"Responding to a global pandemic has caused us to rethink how we've done business and just as importantly, how we do business post-pandemic," Gov. Holcomb said in the video. "COVID-19 has shifted our course, but Indiana remains focused on what will make us stronger, with practical and people-centered solutions based on a foundation of civility."
