SANTA CLAUSE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is opening up for its 75th season on Saturday, May 15.
Tickets will be available online starting Monday, March 1 at 8 a.m.. Season pass holders will get early access to the park on May 8 and 9 of 2021. The park's Splashin' Safari water park is set to open on May 21. The park also plans to bring back its Happy Halloween Weekends this year.
"For 75 years, four generations of my family have grown this park with slightly differing visions, but always with the same goal: to give families a break from reality," said Leah Koch, Director of Communications and Fourth Generation Owner. "We are eager to open our gates and welcome back our Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends events in 2021.”
Holiday World will continue to follow safety guidelines from the State of Indiana, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. Guests will no longer use the inLine Reservation System to reserve rides. The park will also offer free parking, free sunscreen, free soft drinks, free wi-fi, and free hand “Santa-tizer.”
Holiday World is also hiring 2,200 new employees. Anyone interested in applying can do so by clicking here.
Park officials are also working on a 75th Anniversary book. The park wants people to send in pictures and memories. You can send them in by clicking here.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.