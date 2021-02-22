LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is offering employees a ride -- all the way from New Albany.
The Employee Transportation program is being extended to New Albany High School. Workers can catch a bus at the school for $3 one way or $150 for a season pass.
"As always, there is no 'mold' of a perfect Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Team Member," Matt Eckert, president and CEO of Holiday World, said in a news release. "We're looking for energetic people who will go the extra mile to make our Guests' days. We always say 'It's not whether you should work here, it's where.' We're like a small city. With positions available in more than 20 departments, we have the perfect spot for you."
Holiday World said this new offering will help it fill 2,200 positions this summer. Those positions include food and beverage, ride operators, lifeguards and cleaning. Employees receive seasonal benefits, including a pass to the park, food and merchandise discounts, free admission to other parks and more. Starting pay for those 18 and older is $10 per hour.
Holiday World is hosting a virtual hiring event online this weekend. For phone interview times, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.