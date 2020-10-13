LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is offering Thanksgiving dinner to-go this year for families.
“Holiday World is the only park in the world where you can get Thanksgiving dinner any day we’re open," Owner Leah Koch said.
The Thanksgiving package includes a pre-baked, 12-14-pound Turkey, mashed potatoes, graving, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and green beans. It also includes yeast rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie to feed a family of up to eight.
“This year has been so unsettling, and many families may have to celebrate Thanksgiving a bit differently than normal tradition," Koch said.
Those interested can order the meal here for $149.99, with pick up taking place Nov. 22-25. Ten percent of the proceeds from the dinners will be donated to to the Tri-State Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.