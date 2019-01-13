LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring may be a few months away, but it's not too early to start thinking about home renovations and improvements.
Thousands of people got a head start this week at the 17th annual Louisville Build, Renovate and Landscape Expo.
This was the first year the event was held at the newly renovated Kentucky International Convention Center downtown.
More than 100 exhibits offered everything from kitchen remodeling to cabinets, bathrooms, landscaping and solar ideas.
Experts were also on hand to help answer any questions.
"It's a good place to just kind of figure out what you want to do, what you need to do, and actually talk to professionals face-to-face about your projects," show manager Tim Reagan said.
Attendees could also check out seminars which included gardening, waterproofing and basement finishing.
