LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homes were knocked off their foundations when late-night floodwaters hit Shelby County late Sunday night.
Emergency crews had to rescue some people trapped in their homes, LEX18 reported Monday. Multiple resident said heavy rains caused the creek to rise about 2.5 feet in one hour.
Alvin Wright said in his 54 years living there, he's never seen the flooding like this. He said the floodwater damaged his driveway, tore apart his fence and nearly ruined some equipment in his barn.
"This is just complete devastation where it hit that fence and the creek," he said.
Wright said he and his family are OK.
