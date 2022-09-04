LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from her house after flash flooding in southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky on Saturday evening.
The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said the woman's body was washed away along East Brushy Fork Road. This was near Manville, Indiana, where other houses were also washed away.
Local rain gauges reported over nine inches of rain in three hours. There were initially five people unaccounted for but by 8 p.m. on Saturday, four of them were located, then the victim was found.
State Road 250 was closed at the bridge over Indian Creek near Pleasant and Bennington in Switzerland County due to flood damage that occurred.
The initial assessment of Brushy Fork Road in the morning showed 20 homes involved, two homes destroyed and three others with minor damage. There were also roads and bridges with extensive damage.
