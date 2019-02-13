LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever Hometown Rising Music Festival is expected to bring in big bucks for Louisville.
The Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Ctr is expected to sell out for the festival that's located across the street. At the hotel, you may even be able to hear Keith Urban and other country music stars playing at the event Sept. 14-15.
It's being held at what's called, "Highland Festival Grounds" at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
"You're only about 10 steps away," said Patrick Gregory, general manager of the Crowne Plaza. "By the time you wake up in the morning, you'll have a little bit of breakfast, you just walk across the street, and you'll get the full experience."
Tickets go on sale Friday. The packages listed on the event website vary in prices and include two VIP weekend festival tickets, a three-night hotel stay and other merchandise.
"We're projecting right at $4 million for Hometown Rising," said Zach Davis, vice president of destination services for Louisville Tourism. "It's an inaugural event. We're figuring it'll exceed that. It'll not only have impact for the hotel community near the airport, but also downtown, east end [and] the Airbnb community."
And with Bourbon and Beyond and Louder than Life music festivals on the following two weekends, that's expected to add another $10 million in economic impact.
Davis said there are 4,600 hotel rooms in the airport corridor, "and so when you look at the whole destination, we have 20,000. Not all will be utilized."
The festival will have something for everyone. There are camp grounds for cars and RVs and Top Shelf VIP passes for about $1,000 for the weekend that include an air-conditioned lounge and dedicated bars. For those who want the ultimate experience, there's a Top Shelf Viewing Deck that has private suites for up to 12 guests. That price isn't listed.
For hotels, it's going to be a weekend to remember.
