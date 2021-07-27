LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at a southern Indiana apartment building has turned into a homicide investigation.
Clarksville Police say fire crews were called about 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday to the 400 block of Kensington Drive, which is off Eastern Blvd. near Lewis and Clark Parkway. When the fire was out, they found a woman's body on the floor.
The cause of the woman's death has not been released by police.
Police were called because investigators believe the fire may have been started to cover up a homicide. Arson investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office continued their investigation Tuesday afternoon.
The building is a small apartment building with four to six units.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.