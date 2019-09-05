WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- The trip of a lifetime for dozens of Kentuckiana veterans Wednesday got emotional, a day full of memories, friendship and love for the country.
Honor Flight Bluegrass treated nearly 80 veterans to a free one day trip to Washington. Once the veterans landed, there were claps and cheers for the men who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
"Everything went like clockwork," said Harold Woodman, a World War II veteran. "The timing and the staff could not have done any better. I think even at 90, I didn't get too fatigued."
There were surprises too. Damon Hawkins, another World War II veteran, was greeted back at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport by his grandson, Eric Fischer, who handed him a box.
"I just got my medals ... that I've lost all these years," Hawkins said.
Fischer surprised his 94-year-old grandfather with replacements of the medals he had lost or were stolen.
"I knew it was important to him, so I wanted to do something nice and present those so he'd have something to remember," Fischer said.
This was sure a day to remember, as the veterans got VIP treatment in D.C. A police escort made it possible to see all the memorials in one day with no traffic.
The World War II Memorial honors the 16 million men and women who served, and stars honor the more than 400,000 who died.
"All the things they've done to commemorate the things we've done, it's a beautiful place," said Clyde Brown Jr., a World War II veteran from Louisville. "It's so well-kept. It's pretty wonderful."
The day included stops at the Air Force Memorial, where three stainless steel spires soar into the sky, and the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
At the Korean War and Vietnam War memorials, they remembered the lives lost and honored the courage and sacrifice of Americans.
"It's very humbling," Vietnam War veteran Ronald Mattson said. "There's a lot of tears being shed, and it was just such a sad situation all the way around. I was just glad to do my part. I'm just really sorry for the people we lost here."
Honor Flight Bluegrass said it's sole mission is to fly the nation's heroes to Washington to visit their memorials and reflect upon their service. Trips like this are funded through donations.
As veterans headed home, it was time for mail call, as people wrote letters and cards thanking them for their service. The day ended with a hero's welcome home in Louisville with hundreds of people.
"It's one of the things that I think this country has been short of for quite a few years, doing enough for their veterans," said Robert Kimbler, a Korean War veteran from Greenville, Indiana.
Honor Flight Bluegrass will have another trip Oct. 16.
For more information on the flights and to donate, click here.
