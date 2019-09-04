WASHINGTON D.C. (WDRB) -- Dozens of local veterans received a hero's welcome home on Wednesday.
About 80 veterans from three wars arrived home in Louisville to cheers as they got off the plane, after spending the day in Washington, D.C. touring national monuments.
The Honor Flight Bluegrass takes veterans to the nation's capitol to visit war memorials. WDRB's Valerie Chinn went along on the trip which also included U.S. Air Force veteran Paul Smith, who is the father of WDRB reporter Lawrence Smith.
The group, along with volunteers, visited the World War Two Memorial Wednesday morning. They also visited the Korea and Vietnam Memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
The veterans got to experience the gratitude of people from all over the area that wrote letters and showed up to cheer, as they arrived home.
WDRB's Valerie Chinn will share more of their stories on Thursday.
Veterans are home after a full day on @HonorFlightBG @FlyLouisville pic.twitter.com/StvPgUbvNu— Valerie Chinn WDRB (@ValerieChinn) September 5, 2019
