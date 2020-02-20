LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana native will spend the next two weeks in a northern California hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Logansport resident Marianne Obenchain was one of the passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Japan for more than two weeks after a coronavirus outbreak.
So far, more than 600 passengers are infected.
Obenchain was allowed to leave the ship and board a charter flight back to the U.S. but then found out Monday that she, too, is a carrier, according to a story by Fox59.
Obenchain told WSBT-TV in South Bend that the news was tough to take.
"I just kind of went numb," she said. "I was on the verge of breaking down in tears. I did have a few running down. I'm probably sure my face looked really horrified."
Obenchain now waits in an isolated room. She said she has no symptoms.
"I can be freaking out, but it’s not going to change anything," she said. "But I have to be here."
Obenchain was among over 300 American passengers who were allowed to leave over the weekend. She was also among 14 who tested positive for coronavirus after leaving the ship.
Health officials worry the virus may spread quickly among those who show no symptoms.
On Wednesday, passengers that tested negative and showed no symptoms were allowed to leave the ship and travel freely.
All the passengers that returned to the U.S. will remain in quarantine for 14 days.
Obenchain tries to remain positive.
"I’m still fine," she said. "Until that changes, (we’re) still going to be fine, and probably if it does change, I’ll be fine."
