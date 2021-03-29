LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting March 29, Indiana residents 30 and over are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced.
That means more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers are now eligible to receive a shot once it's available. Beginning Wednesday, March 31, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be eligible to schedule a vaccine.
According to a news release, appointments will extend over the next several weeks, with more slots opening up as the state receives additional deliveries. To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state.
Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone, or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.
The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 955 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 684,020.
More than 12,600 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
