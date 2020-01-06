LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hooters is adding their name to the list of restaurants joining in on the meatless menu option craze.
Hooters launched their new Unreal Wings in partnership with Quorn. The new meatless wings are fried and tossed in the 14 Hooters sauce and dry rub favorites. The wings are vegetarian, non-GMO, soy-free and sustainably-produced according to the brands. Hooters and Quorn claim even avid meat-eaters won't be able to tell the difference.
"We've been in the meat alternative game since the 1980s, and the new Hooters Unreal Wings taste just as good as chicken," said Quorn CEO, Kevin Brennan.
"By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture and crispiness of our world-famous chicken wings perfectly," said Chief Marketing Officer of Hooters, Carl Sweat. "The Unreal Wings provide our guests a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.