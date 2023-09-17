LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group raised awareness for Huntington's Disease in Louisville on Sunday.
The Kentucky chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America held its largest fundraiser of the year in Louisville. The inherited disorder causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die affects more than 40,000 people in the U.S.
The Hope Walk was held at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville. The event had live music, food and a silent auction.
"A lot of times when someone is diagnosed they don't even know what it is so it is a very rare disease so getting the word out and also just generate support," said Tim Holloway, an event volunteer.
The Huntington's Disease Society of America helps people navigate through their diagnosis and find resources and treatment.
The walk takes place in more than 100 cities and has raised more than $24 million since 2007.
To learn more about Hunting's Disease Society of America, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.