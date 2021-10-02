LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse named after a 15-year-old Louisville boy with a rare genetic disorder won his first race Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Cody's Wish, a 3-year-old colt, won the $120,000 maiden special weight, running 1 mile 1.33.88. The horse was named after Cody Dorman, 15, who has Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome.
"This went from a wish and turned into a dream come true," said Kelly Dorman, Cody's father.
Cody developed a bond with Cody's Wish when he was just a foal. The horse's owner hosted Cody's family at Keeneland's Make-A-Wish day in 2018.
"This was such a special win for everyone involved," trainer Bill Mott's assistant Kenny McCarthy said. "We are certainly glad the family was able to be here for the special day."
