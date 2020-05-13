LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A welcome sight at Churchill Downs: Horses have returned to the track.
Horses hit the track early Wednesday, the first day of training, to get in some workouts ahead of the 2020 Spring Meet.
The first horse on the track was Kentucky Derby contender Major Fed, for trainer Greg Foley.
About 500 horses have returned to the Louisville track since the stable area opened Monday.
Another 200 were expected to arrive Wednesday.
An abbreviated 2020 Spring Meet starts Saturday — without fans in the stands.
